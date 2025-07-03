Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 224,926 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 224,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $50,284,456.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 905,454,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,423,514,211. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $219.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.60.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

