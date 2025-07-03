Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 3,100,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,100,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $686,402,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 905,679,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,535,643,679.42. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $219.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.