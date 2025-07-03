Jen Hsun Huang Sells 75,000 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total transaction of $11,776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,398,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,839,029,289.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $11,814,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.81, for a total value of $7,190,500.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $7,213,000.00.

NVDA opened at $157.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.45. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $158.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

