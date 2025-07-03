KBC Group NV Acquires 2,192 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $183.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.21. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

