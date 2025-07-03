KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NET. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $8,970,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,282,726.25. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total value of $2,909,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,058,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,202,677.62. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,987 shares of company stock worth $80,832,794. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $185.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.30 and a beta of 1.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.26 and a 52 week high of $198.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

