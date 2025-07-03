KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,835.56. This trade represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 733 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.50, for a total transaction of $160,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,189.50. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,494 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.60.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.1%

DRI opened at $219.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.06%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

