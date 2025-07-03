KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,999,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,312,000 after buying an additional 2,105,019 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,948,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,394 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,804,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,631,000 after buying an additional 1,268,401 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,835,000 after acquiring an additional 872,060 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $71.49 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.8993 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

