KBC Group NV Cuts Holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,612 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,809,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,205,650,000 after buying an additional 180,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,273,442,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,060,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101,668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,592,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,924,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,129,000 after buying an additional 220,293 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Mizuho decreased their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.82.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 491.43%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

