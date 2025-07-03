KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hess by 106.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Hess stock opened at $143.57 on Thursday. Hess Corporation has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $34,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,933,690.79. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

