KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,124 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $131.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.39.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $113.38 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 385.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,939,336.24. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 289,720 shares in the company, valued at $34,621,540. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

