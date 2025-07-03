KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,463 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

NYSE KMI opened at $28.49 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the sale, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

