KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Revvity were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Revvity by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Revvity by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Revvity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Revvity Price Performance

Revvity stock opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $129.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.30 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

About Revvity



Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

