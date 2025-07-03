KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,378 shares of company stock worth $103,915,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.2%
Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $239.51 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $245.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.03.
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
