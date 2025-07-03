KBC Group NV Grows Position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 606.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.76.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

