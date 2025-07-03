KBC Group NV Grows Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 366.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of TNDM opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.19 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

