KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 85,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 4,136.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 2.2%

AMAL opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $79.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

