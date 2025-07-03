KBC Group NV Has $3.51 Million Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 821.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,487,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $114.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. AECOM has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

