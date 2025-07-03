KBC Group NV Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Waters by 106,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,087,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,555 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 50,228.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,111,000 after purchasing an additional 661,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 3,349.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,928,000 after buying an additional 295,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $104,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Baird R W upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.00.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $351.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.62 and a 200 day moving average of $364.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Waters Corporation has a 52 week low of $279.24 and a 52 week high of $423.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

