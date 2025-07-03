KBC Group NV Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.61. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

