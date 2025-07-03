KBC Group NV Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,819 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,397,643,000 after buying an additional 51,031,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048,385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 334.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.98. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,001,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,065. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

