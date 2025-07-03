KBC Group NV Has $4.36 Million Position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 378.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,033 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of KANZHUN worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,376,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,730 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in KANZHUN by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,838,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,774,000 after purchasing an additional 986,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,397,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 636.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,828,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,837,000 after buying an additional 11,950,467 shares during the period. Finally, WFM ASIA BVI Ltd increased its position in KANZHUN by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd now owns 7,907,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZ opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.41. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BZ. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Daiwa America raised KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KANZHUN from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KANZHUN presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

KANZHUN Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

