KBC Group NV Has $5.23 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100,843.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,042,000 after acquiring an additional 691,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,529,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,126,000 after buying an additional 115,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $1,036.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,059.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1,040.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $888.75 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,123.13.

In related news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,348.80. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total value of $793,616.46. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 578 shares in the company, valued at $602,773.08. The trade was a 56.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

