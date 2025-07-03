KBC Group NV Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,261 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,005,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $376,209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,004,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,614 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,117,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,900,000 after buying an additional 1,483,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 476.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 919,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,652,000 after buying an additional 759,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average is $82.31. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.85%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

