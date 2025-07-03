KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,828 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Grab were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grab by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grab by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 64,370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Grab by 4,851.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 328,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 321,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Grab by 98.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 113,373 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. CLSA upgraded shares of Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Shares of GRAB opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.12 and a beta of 0.84. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.72.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

