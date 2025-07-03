KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Corpay were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corpay alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corpay by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Corpay by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corpay by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:CPAY opened at $337.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $265.06 and a one year high of $400.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPAY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 price target (down previously from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on Corpay in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corpay

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.