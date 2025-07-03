KBC Group NV Purchases 1,811 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

XEL opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

