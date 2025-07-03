KBC Group NV Purchases 45,982 Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 99.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,982 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in International Paper by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,462,000 after buying an additional 12,191,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720,575 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3,304.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,443 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in International Paper by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,948,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,522,000 after buying an additional 2,266,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $109,201,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. International Paper Company has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $60.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.