KBC Group NV Raises Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Aljian Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 211,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in MongoDB by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 21.2% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $172,888.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,106,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,228,256.24. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,127. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $252.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $204.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.91 and a 200-day moving average of $216.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -179.32 and a beta of 1.41. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

