KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Trex worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 52.1% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Trex by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Trex stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $86.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Trex from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,052.29. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $144,728.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,885.73. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

