KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Valmont Industries worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Valmont Industries by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 10.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 62,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $341.13 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $379.22. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.37.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.04 million. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

