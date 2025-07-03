KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056,619 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Bath & Body Works worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,704,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after purchasing an additional 195,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

