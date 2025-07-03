KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 68.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,875 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the fourth quarter valued at $867,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 654.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,952,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho raised Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invitation Home news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. This represents a 18.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitation Home Trading Down 0.9%

INVH opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Invitation Home has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.65%.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

