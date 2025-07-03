KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3,022.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 172,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 166,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.2%

JNPR stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

