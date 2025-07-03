KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Loews by 387.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Loews by 80.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE L opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.41. Loews Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $92.49.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $792,950.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,575.92. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

