KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,438 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 84,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 23.41%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Insider Activity

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 99,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,338.14. The trade was a 29.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $91,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,950. The trade was a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.