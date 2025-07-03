KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,852,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 81.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 52,847 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:SRE opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.70%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

