KBC Group NV Sells 126,061 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,061 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $76.27 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.81.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 694.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARE

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.