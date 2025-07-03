KBC Group NV Sells 15,858 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.94.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $290.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

