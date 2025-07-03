KBC Group NV Sells 180 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,484 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,228,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,055,000 after buying an additional 285,497 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,836,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,343,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

WTW stock opened at $304.46 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $255.19 and a 12 month high of $344.14. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -736.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.30.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

