KBC Group NV Sells 2,030 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,382,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930,011 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $554,509,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,304,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 11,026.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,343,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,704,000 after buying an additional 3,313,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,481,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $107.57. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.64, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently -57.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Barclays raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.