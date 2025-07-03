KBC Group NV Sells 21,704 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,748 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,704 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 540,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,565,000 after purchasing an additional 115,552 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 192,680 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Dbs Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

