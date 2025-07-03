KBC Group NV Sells 2,424 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

KBC Group NV cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,778 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $169.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.67. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.90 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

