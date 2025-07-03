KBC Group NV Sells 3,862 Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $188.23 on Thursday. Dover Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

