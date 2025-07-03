KBC Group NV Sells 4,035 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 617,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global Payments by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 53,268 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 7.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9,580.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.1%

GPN opened at $81.92 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Cowen downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Williams Trading set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Global Payments

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.