KBC Group NV Sells 42,502 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,502 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.2% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 72.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BFAM opened at $120.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.27.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $321,225.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,821.93. The trade was a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 6,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $817,288.20. Following the sale, the director owned 69,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,017,491.20. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

