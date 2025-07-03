KBC Group NV Sells 46,131 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,131 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $334.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.06 and a 200-day moving average of $349.67. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

