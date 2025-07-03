KBC Group NV Sells 6,094 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in New York Times by 511.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $224,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,826.42. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,595.41. The trade was a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $635.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.99 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYT. Guggenheim boosted their price target on New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

