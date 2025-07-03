KBC Group NV Sells 79,069 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,889 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 79,069 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,796,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,066,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,382,000 after acquiring an additional 228,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,321,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,930,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $582,251,000 after acquiring an additional 822,454 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of GM stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

