KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $313,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,589 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,493,000 after buying an additional 1,335,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 13,974.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,112,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,427,000 after buying an additional 1,104,852 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.85.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $107.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.10. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

