KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,973 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,552,961,000 after buying an additional 353,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,683,000 after acquiring an additional 483,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 690,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,413,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,276,000 after purchasing an additional 336,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,909,000 after purchasing an additional 417,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:DD opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

